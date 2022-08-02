Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Investment Holdings Q2 net profit down 66.8 pct to 100.1 bln won

All News 16:06 August 02, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Investment Holdings Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 100.1 billion won (US$76.7 million), down 66.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 167.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 343.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 60.3 percent to 7.22 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 188.3 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
