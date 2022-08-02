Ex-South Chungcheong gov. to be discharged from prison this week
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Former South Chungcheong Province Gov. An Hee-jung will be discharged from prison this week upon completing a 3 1/2-year sentence he got after being convicted of sexually abusing a female secretary who worked for him, sources said Tuesday.
An, 58, will be released from Yeoju Correctional Institution in Gyeonggi Province early Thursday morning after serving out his sentence, the legal sources said.
Once deemed a powerful presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, An stepped down as South Chungcheong governor in 2018 over accusations that he forced a female secretary to have sex with him several times between July 2017 and February the next year.
The Supreme Court finalized the 3 1/2-year prison sentence for An in September 2019.
An is prohibited from running for an official post for the next 10 years under the Public Official Election Act.
pbr@yna.co.kr
