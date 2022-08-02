Hanatour Service remains in red in Q2
All News 16:25 August 02, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hanatour Service Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 24.2 billion won (US$18.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 33.7 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 23.9 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 143.5 percent to 21.6 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls off travel plans, stays at home during vacation
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
(2nd LD) Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5