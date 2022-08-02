Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanatour Service remains in red in Q2

All News 16:25 August 02, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hanatour Service Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 24.2 billion won (US$18.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 33.7 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 23.9 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 143.5 percent to 21.6 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!