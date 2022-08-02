S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 2, 2022
All News 16:34 August 02, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.891 2.924 -3.3
2-year TB 3.020 3.093 -7.3
3-year TB 3.012 3.081 -6.9
10-year TB 3.088 3.184 -9.6
2-year MSB 3.014 3.077 -6.3
3-year CB (AA-) 3.983 4.043 -6.0
91-day CD 2.730 2.730 0.0
