N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day: state media
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained at zero for the fifth consecutive day, according to its state media Wednesday.
No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases from late April to 6 p.m. Tuesday stood at 4.77 million, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and five are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
(2nd LD) New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
'Bikini biker couple' under police probe
-
S. Korean Premier Leaguer Hwang Hee-chan condemns racism after abuse in friendly