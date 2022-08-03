N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday slammed U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, calling the move an "impudent interference" by Washington into another nation's internal affairs.
Pyongyang's foreign ministry said the visit is "arousing serious concern of the international community," as it stated support for China's strong protest.
"The current situation clearly shows that the impudent interference of the U.S. in internal affairs of other countries and its intentional political and military provocations are, indeed, the root cause of harassed peace and security in the region," a spokesperson for the ministry was quoted as saying by the official Korean Central News Agency in response to its question over the issue.
"Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and the issue of Taiwan pertains to the internal affairs of China," the spokesperson added, according to the agency's English-language report.
