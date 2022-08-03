Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Pelosi pushes ahead with visit to Taiwan; U.S.-China relations in turmoil (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Pelosi pushes ahead with visit to Taiwan; U.S.-China relations in volatile situation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prices hit 6 pct, worst since 1998 financial crisis (Donga Ilbo)
-- Pelosi lands in Taiwan; U.S.-China relations in volatile situation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S.-China's chicken game over Taiwan; armed conflict possible (Segye Times)
-- Pelosi visits Taiwan; U.S., China deploy warships (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Pelosi lands in Taiwan; U.S., China in volatile relations (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't seeks exit plan from lowering elementary admission age, only 3 days after introducing it (Hankyoreh)
-- 'We can't go against the public'; gov't retreats from lowering elementary admission age to 5 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- From Busan to Ulsan, population declines to crisis levels (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Amid high inflation, pricing power over products plays crucial role in logging good corporate earnings (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Sixth wave of Covid-19 gathers strength again (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lawmakers float bill to triple tax benefits for chipmakers (Korea Herald)
-- More Korean parents prefer daughters over sons (Korea Times)
