Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Pelosi pushes ahead with visit to Taiwan; U.S.-China relations in turmoil (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Pelosi pushes ahead with visit to Taiwan; U.S.-China relations in volatile situation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prices hit 6 pct, worst since 1998 financial crisis (Donga Ilbo)
-- Pelosi lands in Taiwan; U.S.-China relations in volatile situation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S.-China's chicken game over Taiwan; armed conflict possible (Segye Times)
-- Pelosi visits Taiwan; U.S., China deploy warships (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Pelosi lands in Taiwan; U.S., China in volatile relations (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't seeks exit plan from lowering elementary admission age, only 3 days after introducing it (Hankyoreh)
-- 'We can't go against the public'; gov't retreats from lowering elementary admission age to 5 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- From Busan to Ulsan, population declines to crisis levels (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Amid high inflation, pricing power over products plays crucial role in logging good corporate earnings (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Sixth wave of Covid-19 gathers strength again (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lawmakers float bill to triple tax benefits for chipmakers (Korea Herald)
-- More Korean parents prefer daughters over sons (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
(2nd LD) New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high
-
'Bikini biker couple' under police probe
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
S. Korean Premier Leaguer Hwang Hee-chan condemns racism after abuse in friendly