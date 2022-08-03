Korean-language dailies

-- Pelosi pushes ahead with visit to Taiwan; U.S.-China relations in turmoil (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Pelosi pushes ahead with visit to Taiwan; U.S.-China relations in volatile situation (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prices hit 6 pct, worst since 1998 financial crisis (Donga Ilbo)

-- Pelosi lands in Taiwan; U.S.-China relations in volatile situation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S.-China's chicken game over Taiwan; armed conflict possible (Segye Times)

-- Pelosi visits Taiwan; U.S., China deploy warships (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Pelosi lands in Taiwan; U.S., China in volatile relations (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't seeks exit plan from lowering elementary admission age, only 3 days after introducing it (Hankyoreh)

-- 'We can't go against the public'; gov't retreats from lowering elementary admission age to 5 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- From Busan to Ulsan, population declines to crisis levels (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Amid high inflation, pricing power over products plays crucial role in logging good corporate earnings (Korea Economic Daily)

