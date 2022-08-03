(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 3)

A tense tug-of-war between the United States and China over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sound loud alarms over security in Northeast Asia. She meets Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday. Over U.S. intervention in Taiwan issues, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Joe Biden not to get involved in China's internal affairs. "Those who play with fire will eventually get burned," Xi said. Pelosi's trip to Taiwan reflects the U.S. government's determination not to yield to pressure from Beijing. Following strong warnings from the Global Times, China's state-run tabloid, against her visit — and after a straight warning from China's foreign ministry "not to cross a Maginot Line" — China made public the scene of launching a hypersonic ballistic missile known as the "aircraft carrier-killer."