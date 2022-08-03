(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia's July U.S. sales fall 11 pct amid chip shortage
(ATTN: UPDATES figures throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday their combined sales in the United States fell 11 percent last month from a year earlier amid the prolonged global chip shortage.
Hyundai, its independent Genesis brand, and Kia sold 128,283 vehicles in the world's most important automobile market in July compared with 143,779 units a year ago, according to the companies' sales data.
Hyundai's sales declined 11 percent to 60,631 units last month from 68,500 a year ago. Kia's were also down 11 percent to 62,449 from 70,099 during the same period.
But Genesis' sales rose 0.4 percent to 5,203 units from 5,180 during the same period.
From January to July, the carmakers' sales in the U.S. fell 12 percent to 831,158 autos from 948,723 during the same period of last year, the data showed.
