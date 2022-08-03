Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 03, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/26 Rain 20
Incheon 30/26 Rain 20
Suwon 32/26 Rain 20
Cheongju 33/26 Rain 60
Daejeon 32/25 Rain 60
Chuncheon 31/25 Rain 70
Gangneung 34/27 Rain 20
Jeonju 32/26 Rain 60
Gwangju 32/25 Rain 60
Jeju 33/28 Rain 60
Daegu 34/26 Sunny 60
Busan 31/26 Rain 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
(2nd LD) New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high
-
'Bikini biker couple' under police probe
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
S. Korean Premier Leaguer Hwang Hee-chan condemns racism after abuse in friendly