Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 03, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/26 Rain 20

Incheon 30/26 Rain 20

Suwon 32/26 Rain 20

Cheongju 33/26 Rain 60

Daejeon 32/25 Rain 60

Chuncheon 31/25 Rain 70

Gangneung 34/27 Rain 20

Jeonju 32/26 Rain 60

Gwangju 32/25 Rain 60

Jeju 33/28 Rain 60

Daegu 34/26 Sunny 60

Busan 31/26 Rain 60

