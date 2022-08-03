Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kakao Bank's Q2 net declines 18 pct on increased loan-loss reserves

All News 09:27 August 03, 2022

By Chung Joo-won

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Bank, a major internet-only lender in South Korea, said Wednesday its earnings shrank 17.7 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, citing an increase in its loan-loss reserves.

Net income came to 57 billion won (US$43.3 million) in the April-June period, down from a net profit of 69.3 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Operating profit fell 6.8 percent on-year to 74.4 billion won, and its revenue surged 46 percent to 371 billion won over the cited period.

The bank attributed the decreased net profit to increased loan-loss provisions.

But the bank said its net profit rose 6.8 percent on-year to 123.8 billion won in the first six months of the year. The figure marks the strongest-ever earnings since the bank's launch in 2016.

First-half operating profit also jumped 21.6 percent on-year to a record of 162.8 billion won.

Kakao Bank is an affiliate of Kakao Corp., the operator of the country's dominant messaging app KakaoTalk.

Kakao Bank's Q2 net declines 18 pct on increased loan-loss reserves - 1

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Kakao Bank-Q2 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!