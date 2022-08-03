S. Korean players taking season's last shot at LPGA major in Scotland

Ko has been No. 1 since Jan. 31 and won the HSBC Women's World Championship in March, her very first tournament of the year. Since then, Ko has been on a roller coaster ride. Her eighth-place finish at the Evian Championship was sandwiched by a tie for 30th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June and a tie for 71st at the Scottish Open last week. Ko did not break 70 in that latter tournament.