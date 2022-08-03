Daughter of late Samsung chairman tapped as advisor to Samsung Global Research
All News 10:07 August 03, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- A daughter of late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee was tapped as an advisor to Samsung's global research center, sources said Wednesday.
Lee Seo-hyun, Lee Kun-hee's second daughter, will work as an advisor to the corporate social responsibility team at Samsung Global Research.
The CSR team is dedicated to developing policies to fulfill Samsung's social responsibilities.
She is currently overseeing the Samsung Welfare Foundation, founded by her father, and leads the advisory board at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
(2nd LD) New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high
-
'Bikini biker couple' under police probe
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
S. Korean Premier Leaguer Hwang Hee-chan condemns racism after abuse in friendly