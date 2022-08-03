Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daughter of late Samsung chairman tapped as advisor to Samsung Global Research

All News 10:07 August 03, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- A daughter of late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee was tapped as an advisor to Samsung's global research center, sources said Wednesday.

Lee Seo-hyun, Lee Kun-hee's second daughter, will work as an advisor to the corporate social responsibility team at Samsung Global Research.

The CSR team is dedicated to developing policies to fulfill Samsung's social responsibilities.

She is currently overseeing the Samsung Welfare Foundation, founded by her father, and leads the advisory board at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul.

The undated file photo is of Lee Seo-hyun, the second daughter of late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee. (Yonhap)

