Rapper NO:EL appeals 1-yr prison term given for breathalyzer test refusal, police assault
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Rapper NO:EL on Wednesday appealed a one-year prison term he got from an appellate court last month for refusing a police breathalyzer test and assaulting an officer following a fender bender last year.
The 22-year-old rapper, the son of Rep. Chang Je-won of the ruling People Power Party, caused the accident while driving his Mercedes in southern Seoul in September without a license but refused to take a sobriety test and head-butted an officer.
Two lower courts sentenced him to one year in prison.
But the rapper, whose real name is Chang Yong-jun, appealed the decision on Wednesday.
Prosecutors, who had demanded a three-year term for him, also filed an appeal on Monday.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
(LEAD) Fed's rate hike to have limited impact on S. Korean market: finance minister
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
'Bikini biker couple' under police probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
-
(2nd LD) New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position