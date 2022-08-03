S. Korea's top diplomat to visit Cambodia for ASEAN-hosted meetings

On Friday, Park is slated to participate in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), in which North Korea is a member as well. Pyongyang is reportedly sending An Kwang-il, ambassador to Indonesia who doubles as point man on ASEAN, instead of its top diplomat, Choe Son-hui, for the first in-person ARF session in three years, amid the reclusive nation's coronavirus related-lockdowns. The annual ARF meetings were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.