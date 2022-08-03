Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KCC Q2 net income down 52.2 pct to 182.2 bln won

All News 14:03 August 03, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 182.2 billion won (US$139.1 million), down 52.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 40.4 percent on-year to 164.2 billion won. Revenue increased 16.1 percent to 1.75 trillion won.
