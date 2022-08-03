KCC Q2 net income down 52.2 pct to 182.2 bln won
All News 14:03 August 03, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 182.2 billion won (US$139.1 million), down 52.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 40.4 percent on-year to 164.2 billion won. Revenue increased 16.1 percent to 1.75 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
(LEAD) Fed's rate hike to have limited impact on S. Korean market: finance minister
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
'Bikini biker couple' under police probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
(2nd LD) New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high