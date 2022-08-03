Military reports 2,629 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:31 August 03, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,629 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 216,665, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,951 from the Army, 286 from the Air Force, 182 from the Marine Corps, and 113 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 108 cases from the Navy, five from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, three from the ministry, and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 10,512 military personnel are under treatment.
