Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 2,629 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:31 August 03, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,629 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 216,665, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 1,951 from the Army, 286 from the Air Force, 182 from the Marine Corps, and 113 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 108 cases from the Navy, five from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, three from the ministry, and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 10,512 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!