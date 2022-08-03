110 Thai tourists from 1 flight denied entry into S. Korea
JEJU, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- A total of 110 Thai tourists were denied entry into South Korea for unknown reasons after their arrival at the airport on the southern island of Jeju earlier this week, officials said Wednesday.
Of 184 Thai nationals who arrived at the Jeju International Airport from Bangkok on Tuesday morning, 125 underwent re-examination for their entry, according to the Jeju Immigration Service. Of them, 110 were denied entry and were flown home late Tuesday night.
It is rare for more than 100 tourists from one flight to be denied entrance.
Immigration officials have not given clear reasons for denying their entry. But travelers are put under re-examination when they have criminal records or are feared not to go back to their homeland.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
