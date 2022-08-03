KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LS 58,500 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES137000 UP1000
DB INSURANCE 64,600 UP 3,700
SamsungElec 61,300 DN 400
SLCORP 31,950 UP 900
Yuhan 56,300 DN 400
LOTTE 37,150 UP 800
POSCO Holdings 235,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,690 UP 10
DongwonInd 221,500 UP 3,000
GCH Corp 20,200 DN 50
NHIS 9,830 UP 70
LotteChilsung 167,500 DN 2,500
Hyosung 73,800 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 197,000 UP 500
AmoreG 36,000 UP 200
GC Corp 170,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 281,500 UP 500
SGBC 54,600 UP 500
Shinsegae 216,500 UP 4,500
Boryung 11,100 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,700 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,000 DN 150
Hanwha 28,450 DN 100
DB HiTek 43,600 DN 250
CJ 78,100 DN 500
LX INT 33,200 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 12,900 UP 200
Daewoong 27,850 DN 200
TaekwangInd 891,000 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,680 DN 70
KAL 25,100 UP 100
LG Corp. 80,200 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 136,500 UP 3,000
Daesang 21,800 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,360 DN 45
ORION Holdings 14,950 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,755 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 33,950 UP 1,300
KCC 310,500 UP 13,000
