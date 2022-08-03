LS 58,500 DN 800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES137000 UP1000

DB INSURANCE 64,600 UP 3,700

SamsungElec 61,300 DN 400

SLCORP 31,950 UP 900

Yuhan 56,300 DN 400

LOTTE 37,150 UP 800

POSCO Holdings 235,500 DN 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,690 UP 10

DongwonInd 221,500 UP 3,000

GCH Corp 20,200 DN 50

NHIS 9,830 UP 70

LotteChilsung 167,500 DN 2,500

Hyosung 73,800 DN 600

HyundaiMtr 197,000 UP 500

AmoreG 36,000 UP 200

GC Corp 170,000 UP 1,500

Nongshim 281,500 UP 500

SGBC 54,600 UP 500

Shinsegae 216,500 UP 4,500

Boryung 11,100 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 66,700 DN 800

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,000 DN 150

Hanwha 28,450 DN 100

DB HiTek 43,600 DN 250

CJ 78,100 DN 500

LX INT 33,200 DN 150

DongkukStlMill 12,900 UP 200

Daewoong 27,850 DN 200

TaekwangInd 891,000 DN 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,680 DN 70

KAL 25,100 UP 100

LG Corp. 80,200 UP 400

POSCO CHEMICAL 136,500 UP 3,000

Daesang 21,800 UP 150

SKNetworks 4,360 DN 45

ORION Holdings 14,950 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 1,755 UP 10

Hyundai M&F INS 33,950 UP 1,300

KCC 310,500 UP 13,000

(MORE)