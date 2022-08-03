KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKBP 76,100 DN 100
Meritz Insurance 36,150 UP 2,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,500 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 35,250 UP 100
HITEJINRO 31,250 UP 550
CJ LOGISTICS 115,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 71,100 UP 1,300
DL 67,000 DN 2,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,200 UP 750
KIA CORP. 81,300 UP 100
SK hynix 97,500 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 548,000 UP 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,050 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,750 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 201,500 UP 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,750 DN 100
Kogas 36,050 UP 200
GS E&C 30,100 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 586,000 UP 14,000
KPIC 125,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 UP 10
SKC 139,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 24,600 DN 100
Ottogi 443,000 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 4,770 UP 60
HtlShilla 71,500 UP 400
Hanmi Science 40,350 UP 550
SamsungElecMech 141,000 DN 500
Hanssem 56,500 UP 700
F&F 158,500 DN 1,500
KSOE 89,600 UP 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,600 DN 500
MS IND 19,000 UP 50
OCI 117,000 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,400 DN 700
KorZinc 478,000 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,840 0
HyundaiMipoDock 102,000 UP 3,500
IS DONGSEO 40,100 DN 300
S-Oil 88,200 DN 400
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
(LEAD) Fed's rate hike to have limited impact on S. Korean market: finance minister
-
Top court confirms conviction of ex-presidential aides for destroying 2007 inter-Korean summit minutes
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
S. Korea to take stern actions against illegal stock short selling
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
'Bikini biker couple' under police probe
-
(2nd LD) New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high