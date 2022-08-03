KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 354,500 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,000 UP 1,000
HMM 24,900 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 69,400 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 130,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 230,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 62,800 DN 800
S-1 62,300 UP 300
Hanchem 224,500 DN 1,500
DWS 57,600 UP 3,100
ZINUS 47,100 UP 100
KEPCO 21,900 UP 100
SamsungSecu 34,150 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 0
SKTelecom 53,100 UP 300
HyundaiElev 28,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 132,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 57,700 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,690 UP 140
Hanon Systems 10,650 UP 150
SK 216,000 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 27,400 UP 50
Handsome 30,600 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,100 UP 1,100
Asiana Airlines 14,700 UP 50
KT&G 81,000 DN 700
Doosan Enerbility 18,700 UP 250
Doosanfc 32,850 UP 550
LG Display 15,400 UP 200
Kangwonland 25,700 UP 100
NAVER 269,000 UP 10,000
COWAY 63,000 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,000 UP 2,100
IBK 9,310 UP 10
DONGSUH 25,200 UP 400
SamsungEng 19,800 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 DN 500
PanOcean 5,590 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 31,600 0
CheilWorldwide 22,550 DN 150
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
(LEAD) Fed's rate hike to have limited impact on S. Korean market: finance minister
-
Top court confirms conviction of ex-presidential aides for destroying 2007 inter-Korean summit minutes
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
S. Korea to take stern actions against illegal stock short selling
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
'Bikini biker couple' under police probe
-
(2nd LD) New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high