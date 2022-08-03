KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 37,450 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30400 UP550
LOTTE TOUR 11,650 UP 100
LG Uplus 12,550 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,700 UP 500
NCsoft 380,500 UP 14,000
DWEC 5,210 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,950 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 387,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 38,550 0
DSME 20,500 UP 100
LG H&H 767,000 0
LGCHEM 614,000 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 83,300 UP 1,800
KEPCO E&C 64,500 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,800 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,100 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 93,800 UP 300
Celltrion 186,000 0
TKG Huchems 20,450 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 181,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,800 UP 600
KIH 61,700 DN 100
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,800 UP 50
COSMAX 68,700 UP 1,900
HDSINFRA 5,680 DN 140
Kakao 76,000 UP 4,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,850 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,220 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 127,500 UP 500
LIG Nex1 86,900 UP 200
Fila Holdings 29,650 DN 350
FOOSUNG 18,800 UP 200
GS 40,850 DN 250
SK Innovation 185,000 UP 5,000
POONGSAN 26,950 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 47,700 UP 200
Hansae 16,550 UP 250
Youngone Corp 39,400 UP 50
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
(LEAD) Fed's rate hike to have limited impact on S. Korean market: finance minister
-
Top court confirms conviction of ex-presidential aides for destroying 2007 inter-Korean summit minutes
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
S. Korea to take stern actions against illegal stock short selling
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
'Bikini biker couple' under police probe
-
(2nd LD) New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high