Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:42 August 03, 2022

KT 37,450 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30400 UP550
LOTTE TOUR 11,650 UP 100
LG Uplus 12,550 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,700 UP 500
NCsoft 380,500 UP 14,000
DWEC 5,210 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,950 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 387,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 38,550 0
DSME 20,500 UP 100
LG H&H 767,000 0
LGCHEM 614,000 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 83,300 UP 1,800
KEPCO E&C 64,500 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,800 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,100 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 93,800 UP 300
Celltrion 186,000 0
TKG Huchems 20,450 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 181,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,800 UP 600
KIH 61,700 DN 100
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,800 UP 50
COSMAX 68,700 UP 1,900
HDSINFRA 5,680 DN 140
Kakao 76,000 UP 4,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,850 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,220 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 127,500 UP 500
LIG Nex1 86,900 UP 200
Fila Holdings 29,650 DN 350
FOOSUNG 18,800 UP 200
GS 40,850 DN 250
SK Innovation 185,000 UP 5,000
POONGSAN 26,950 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 47,700 UP 200
Hansae 16,550 UP 250
Youngone Corp 39,400 UP 50
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!