CSWIND 57,600 UP 300

GKL 14,950 UP 400

KOLON IND 54,100 UP 200

HanmiPharm 304,500 0

SD Biosensor 39,400 0

Meritz Financial 27,350 UP 1,250

BNK Financial Group 6,640 0

emart 105,500 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY383 50 UP2750

KOLMAR KOREA 38,050 UP 200

PIAM 36,750 DN 800

HANJINKAL 62,500 UP 1,500

CHONGKUNDANG 88,700 UP 300

DoubleUGames 41,150 UP 800

MANDO 57,400 UP 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 871,000 UP 5,000

Doosan Bobcat 31,350 UP 250

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,050 0

Netmarble 68,600 UP 1,400

KRAFTON 252,000 UP 10,000

HD HYUNDAI 57,200 0

ORION 102,000 UP 2,700

ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,600 UP 150

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,400 DN 200

BGF Retail 184,500 UP 1,000

SKCHEM 103,000 UP 500

HDC-OP 12,600 0

HYOSUNG TNC 319,500 UP 1,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,500 DN 1,500

HANILCMT 14,500 UP 150

SKBS 123,000 UP 2,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 UP 100

KakaoBank 31,400 UP 1,050

HYBE 170,500 UP 5,000

SK ie technology 86,200 UP 4,700

LG Energy Solution 437,000 UP 20,000

DL E&C 40,950 UP 100

kakaopay 64,200 UP 3,300

K Car 21,200 DN 900

SKSQUARE 41,800 UP 600

(END)