KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 57,600 UP 300
GKL 14,950 UP 400
KOLON IND 54,100 UP 200
HanmiPharm 304,500 0
SD Biosensor 39,400 0
Meritz Financial 27,350 UP 1,250
BNK Financial Group 6,640 0
emart 105,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY383 50 UP2750
KOLMAR KOREA 38,050 UP 200
PIAM 36,750 DN 800
HANJINKAL 62,500 UP 1,500
CHONGKUNDANG 88,700 UP 300
DoubleUGames 41,150 UP 800
MANDO 57,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 871,000 UP 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,350 UP 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,050 0
Netmarble 68,600 UP 1,400
KRAFTON 252,000 UP 10,000
HD HYUNDAI 57,200 0
ORION 102,000 UP 2,700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,600 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,400 DN 200
BGF Retail 184,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 103,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 12,600 0
HYOSUNG TNC 319,500 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,500 DN 1,500
HANILCMT 14,500 UP 150
SKBS 123,000 UP 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 UP 100
KakaoBank 31,400 UP 1,050
HYBE 170,500 UP 5,000
SK ie technology 86,200 UP 4,700
LG Energy Solution 437,000 UP 20,000
DL E&C 40,950 UP 100
kakaopay 64,200 UP 3,300
K Car 21,200 DN 900
SKSQUARE 41,800 UP 600
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
(LEAD) Fed's rate hike to have limited impact on S. Korean market: finance minister
-
Top court confirms conviction of ex-presidential aides for destroying 2007 inter-Korean summit minutes
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
S. Korea to take stern actions against illegal stock short selling
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
'Bikini biker couple' under police probe
-
(2nd LD) New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high