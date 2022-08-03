PM vows deregulation for food industry
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday that the government will remove "unnecessary regulations" to develop the food industry into a driver of growth.
Han made the remarks as he visited the national food cluster in Iksan, 246 kilometers south of Seoul, earlier in the day, according to the prime minister's office.
"Recently, food technology that combines bio and information and communication technology is spreading in the food industry," Han said in a statement.
The government "will actively support corporate research and development and training of human resources and adjust conditions to expand new markets by eliminating unnecessary regulations," Han said.
The food cluster project first kicked off in 2009, and it hosts 124 companies, according to the office.
The businesses at the food cluster are provided with various benefits, including a full deduction of corporate and income taxes for the first three years, the office said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) Poland signs deal to buy S. Korean-made fighters, tanks, howitzers
-
(LEAD) Fed's rate hike to have limited impact on S. Korean market: finance minister
-
Top court confirms conviction of ex-presidential aides for destroying 2007 inter-Korean summit minutes
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
S. Korea to take stern actions against illegal stock short selling
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
'Bikini biker couple' under police probe
-
(2nd LD) New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high