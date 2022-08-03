(LEAD) Amb. Goldberg hikes Mt. Bukhan in Seoul with S. Korea's top diplomat
(ATTN: ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) --- New U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg said Wednesday he hiked a Seoul mountain together with Foreign Minister Park Jin last weekend.
In a Twitter message, the envoy described Mount Bukhan in the northern part of the capital as a "perfect combination of beautiful nature & cultural sites." He posted some related photos.
"Can't wait to explore more," he added, asking the people to recommend other places to visit.
He assumed the post last month, having previously served as ambassador to Colombia and coordinator for implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea.
(END)
