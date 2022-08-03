Ex-Dodger Puig pays tribute to late broadcaster Vin Scully

In a video tribute, Puig said: "Today is a sad day for myself, for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the whole community of Los Angeles, and for everybody who loves baseball. We lost, today, one of the greatest persons I've ever met. Vin Scully. He showed me a lot of love. We miss you so much. I am so sad we lost you today. At the same moment, I want to thank you for everything you did for baseball."

