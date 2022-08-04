Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Pelosi vows to defend Taiwan's democracy; China hits back (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Pelosi denounces China; China to launch military drills (Kookmin Daily)
-- Pelosi decries Xi's 'dictatorship'; China to launch military drills (Donga Ilbo)
-- Pelosi says Xi ignored human rights; China to launch drills (Seoul Shinmun)
-- China to launch air, sea drills surrounding Taiwan (Segye Times)
-- Pelosi denounces China's human rights; Tsai vows to defend democracy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- China announces military drills around Taiwan after Pelosi leaves (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Pelosi targets Xi, vows to defend Taiwan's democracy (Hankyoreh)
-- Pelosi shakes East Asia, set to visit Panmunjom (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Pelosi to visit Panmunjom during Korea visit (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Labor unions demand more rights despite launch of labor executive policy (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- After Taiwan visit, Pelosi's welcome to Korea is muted (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pelosi's Korea visit comes amid U.S.-China tensions (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul wary of 'Pelosi effect' on ties with Beijing (Korea Times)
