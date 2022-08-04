(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 4)

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE), the nation's exports stood at $60.7 billion in July, up 9.4 percent from a year earlier. This was the highest amount posted in the same month. It is encouraging for the nation to fare well in exports despite the ongoing global economic recession. Yet, what matters is the drastic rise in imports, which is sharply increasing the trade deficit. MOTIE ascribed the rise to the soaring prices of international energy and resources, affected by the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine.