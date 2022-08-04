Kakao Q2 net income down 68 pct to 101.2 bln won
All News 07:58 August 04, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 101.2 billion won (US$77.2 million), down 68 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 5.2 percent on-year to 171 billion won. Revenue increased 34.8 percent to 1.82 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 145 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
Top court confirms conviction of ex-presidential aides for destroying 2007 inter-Korean summit minutes
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Widodo agree to boost cooperation on supply chains of key minerals
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
-
N.K. nuke missile progress outpacing U.S. missile defense modernization: U.S. expert
-
Sinkhole in Yangyang leaves adjacent building in tatters; 97 evacuated