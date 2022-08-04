Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 04, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/26 Rain 10

Incheon 30/26 Cloudy 0

Suwon 33/26 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 34/26 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 33/26 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 33/25 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 35/26 Rain 60

Jeonju 33/25 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 32/26 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 33/27 Sunny 10

Daegu 37/26 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 32/26 Cloudy 10

