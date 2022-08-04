Seoul shares open higher on U.S. gains
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as jitters over U.S.-China tension, caused by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, eased somewhat.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.91 points, or 0.36 percent, to trade at 2,470.36 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.29 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.59 percent on firm economic data showing the world's largest economy is still chugging along.
There were concerns about an armed conflict between China and the U.S. over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China views as part of its territory. But there was no such clash.
Investors also remain watchful over the U.S Federal Reserve's tightening of monetary easing to combat high inflation despite recession risk.
Individuals bought a net 54 billion won (US$41 million) worth of stocks, offsetting institutions and foreigners' stock selling valued at 56 billion won.
In Seoul, tech and airline stocks were lead gainers, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rising 0.3 percent, leading home appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. climbing 1.6 percent and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. gaining 1.4 percent.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 0.3 percent, leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. declined 0.2 percent, and the country's leading shipbuilding group HD Hyundai shed 1.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,308.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.25 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
Top court confirms conviction of ex-presidential aides for destroying 2007 inter-Korean summit minutes
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Widodo agree to boost cooperation on supply chains of key minerals
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
-
N.K. nuke missile progress outpacing U.S. missile defense modernization: U.S. expert
-
Sinkhole in Yangyang leaves adjacent building in tatters; 97 evacuated