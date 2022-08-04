Man gets one-year prison term in finger-biting case
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- A man charged with biting off part of an acquaintance's finger during a fight has been given a one-year prison sentence, court officials said Thursday.
The Seoul Central District Court made the ruling after convicting the unnamed 58-year-old man of inflicting injury in connection with the assault that occurred at a Seoul restaurant last year, the officials said.
The man was indicted for biting off part of the index finger of his acquaintance's left hand amid an argument at the restaurant in October last year, they said.
The victim went to a hospital with his severed finger and underwent a replantation surgery.
The defendant pleaded not guilty during the trial, claiming the incident occurred while he tried to defend himself after his acquaintance attempted to punch him.
But the court did not accept his claim, saying the method of the crime was very bad and the victim sustained a grave injury.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Widodo agree to boost cooperation on supply chains of key minerals
-
S. Korea's top diplomat to visit Cambodia for ASEAN-hosted meetings next week
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
S. Korea to take stern actions against illegal stock short selling
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
N.K. nuke missile progress outpacing U.S. missile defense modernization: U.S. expert
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln