First 10 days of this year's July hottest on record
All News 10:50 August 04, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea experienced the hottest first 10 days of July on record last month, according to the state weather agency Thursday.
The average temperature for July 1-10 was 27.1 C, the hottest since the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) began expanding observations nationwide in 1973.
The average temperature -- figured by averaging the daily highs and lows -- for the whole month of July was 25.9 C, 1.3 degrees above normal, the KMA said.
This year's July recorded an average of 5.8 days of heat waves and 3.8 days of tropical nights.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Widodo agree to boost cooperation on supply chains of key minerals
-
S. Korea's top diplomat to visit Cambodia for ASEAN-hosted meetings next week
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
S. Korea to take stern actions against illegal stock short selling
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
N.K. nuke missile progress outpacing U.S. missile defense modernization: U.S. expert
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln