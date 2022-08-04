KT&G Q2 net rises 34 pct. to 330.1 bln won
All News 10:41 August 04, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 330.1 billion won (US$252.3 million), up 34 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 327.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 324.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.9 percent to 1.41 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 265.9 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Widodo agree to boost cooperation on supply chains of key minerals
-
S. Korea's top diplomat to visit Cambodia for ASEAN-hosted meetings next week
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
S. Korea to take stern actions against illegal stock short selling
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
N.K. nuke missile progress outpacing U.S. missile defense modernization: U.S. expert
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln