Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon to speak by phone with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi

All News 11:02 August 04, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to speak by phone with visiting U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later Thursday, his office said, after officials said earlier that a meeting between the two is not planned as Yoon is on summer vacation.

Pelosi arrived in Seoul on Wednesday night amid heightened tensions between the United States and China in the wake of her visit to Taiwan. China denounced Pelosi's trip and announced live-fire military drills around Taiwan in protest.

In Seoul, Pelosi was set to meet with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo for talks about regional security, economic cooperation and other pending issues. Her two-day trip also includes a visit to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom later Thursday.

Pelosi is the first U.S. House speaker to visit South Korea since former Speaker Dennis Hastert in 2002.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) is welcomed by U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg (C) and Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, after arriving at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 3, 2022, to meet with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo amid heightened regional tensions in the wake of her high-profile visit to Taiwan, in this photo captured from the Twitter account of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon-Pelosi
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!