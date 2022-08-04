Yoon to speak by phone with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to speak by phone with visiting U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later Thursday, his office said, after officials said earlier that a meeting between the two is not planned as Yoon is on summer vacation.
Pelosi arrived in Seoul on Wednesday night amid heightened tensions between the United States and China in the wake of her visit to Taiwan. China denounced Pelosi's trip and announced live-fire military drills around Taiwan in protest.
In Seoul, Pelosi was set to meet with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo for talks about regional security, economic cooperation and other pending issues. Her two-day trip also includes a visit to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom later Thursday.
Pelosi is the first U.S. House speaker to visit South Korea since former Speaker Dennis Hastert in 2002.
