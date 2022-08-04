The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 August 04, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.25 2.25
1-M 2.38 2.38
2-M 2.51 2.51
3-M 2.65 2.65
6-M 3.08 3.08
12-M 3.48 3.50
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Widodo agree to boost cooperation on supply chains of key minerals
-
S. Korea's top diplomat to visit Cambodia for ASEAN-hosted meetings next week
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
S. Korea to take stern actions against illegal stock short selling
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
N.K. nuke missile progress outpacing U.S. missile defense modernization: U.S. expert
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln