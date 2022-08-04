Seoul shares up late Thu. morning on tech gains
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended gains late Thursday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 13.90 points, or 0.56 percent, to trade at 2,475.35 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.6 percent on robust economic data showing the world's largest economy is still chugging along.
There were concerns about a potential armed conflict between China and the U.S. over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China views as part of its territory.
Investors remain watchful over the U.S Federal Reserve's monetary policy as the U.S. bank signaled that it will do what is required to combat high inflation despite recession risks.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.8 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 0.4 percent, and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. gained 1.6 percent.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 0.8 percent, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. declined 0.7 percent, and Hankook Tire & Technology Co. shed 0.7 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,309.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.05 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
