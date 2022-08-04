Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kolon Industries Q2 net income down 43.1 pct to 44.2 bln won

All News 13:52 August 04, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 44.2 billion won (US$33.7 million), down 43.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 88.5 billion won, down 16.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 19.4 percent to 1.38 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!