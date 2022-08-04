Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Industries Q2 net income up 84.2 pct to 80.2 bln won

All News 14:22 August 04, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Industries Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 80.2 billion won (US$61.1 million), up 84.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 94.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 59.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 29.8 percent to 856.3 billion won.
