BGF Retail Q2 net income up 22.6 pct to 57.4 bln won
All News 15:34 August 04, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 57.4 billion won (US$43.8 million), up 22.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 20.6 percent on-year to 70.8 billion won. Revenue increased 12.8 percent to 1.91 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Widodo agree to boost cooperation on supply chains of key minerals
-
S. Korea's top diplomat to visit Cambodia for ASEAN-hosted meetings next week
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
Culture minister calls on Japan to keep promise made when Hashima Island listed as World Heritage
-
Yonhap News Summary
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
N.K. nuke missile progress outpacing U.S. missile defense modernization: U.S. expert
-
Yoon to speak by phone with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position