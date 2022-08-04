KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 135,500 DN 1,000
LG Corp. 80,400 UP 200
KAL 26,400 UP 1,300
Nongshim 279,500 DN 2,000
Boryung 11,250 UP 150
Hyosung 73,600 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,100 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,900 DN 100
SGBC 54,000 DN 600
Shinsegae 219,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE 37,250 UP 100
SSANGYONGCNE 6,870 UP 190
Daewoong 27,650 DN 200
TaekwangInd 889,000 DN 2,000
SK hynix 97,500 0
Youngpoong 554,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,750 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,550 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 201,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,250 UP 500
Kogas 35,850 DN 200
Hanwha 28,400 DN 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,900 DN 300
KIA CORP. 81,300 0
Hyundai M&F INS 33,500 DN 450
TaihanElecWire 1,775 UP 20
ORION Holdings 14,750 DN 200
Daesang 21,750 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,305 DN 55
CJ LOGISTICS 115,000 DN 500
DL 67,000 0
DOOSAN 70,800 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 12,700 DN 200
CJ 79,000 UP 900
LX INT 32,050 DN 1,150
DB HiTek 43,900 UP 300
AmoreG 36,350 UP 350
HyundaiMtr 196,500 DN 500
KCC 301,000 DN 9,500
SKBP 77,500 UP 1,400
