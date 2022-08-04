KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GCH Corp 20,250 UP 50
LotteChilsung 165,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,740 UP 50
POSCO Holdings 233,000 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 63,000 DN 1,600
SLCORP 31,550 DN 400
Yuhan 58,000 UP 1,700
SamsungElec 61,500 UP 200
NHIS 9,900 UP 70
DongwonInd 226,000 UP 4,500
LS 57,600 DN 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES131000 DN6000
GC Corp 169,500 DN 500
GS E&C 30,050 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 589,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 125,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,500 UP 30
SKC 138,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 24,850 UP 250
Ottogi 437,000 DN 6,000
MERITZ SECU 4,735 DN 35
HtlShilla 72,600 UP 1,100
Hanmi Science 40,750 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 141,500 UP 500
Hanssem 57,300 UP 800
F&F 158,500 0
Meritz Insurance 35,700 DN 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,200 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 35,450 UP 200
HITEJINRO 31,150 DN 100
kakaopay 73,800 UP 9,600
HANILCMT 15,500 UP 1,000
KSOE 86,700 DN 2,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,800 DN 1,800
MS IND 18,950 DN 50
OCI 113,500 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 55,200 DN 1,200
KorZinc 481,000 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,740 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 40,150 UP 50
