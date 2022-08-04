GCH Corp 20,250 UP 50

LotteChilsung 165,000 DN 2,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,740 UP 50

POSCO Holdings 233,000 DN 2,500

DB INSURANCE 63,000 DN 1,600

SLCORP 31,550 DN 400

Yuhan 58,000 UP 1,700

SamsungElec 61,500 UP 200

NHIS 9,900 UP 70

DongwonInd 226,000 UP 4,500

LS 57,600 DN 900

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES131000 DN6000

GC Corp 169,500 DN 500

GS E&C 30,050 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 589,000 UP 3,000

KPIC 125,000 0

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,500 UP 30

SKC 138,000 DN 1,000

GS Retail 24,850 UP 250

Ottogi 437,000 DN 6,000

MERITZ SECU 4,735 DN 35

HtlShilla 72,600 UP 1,100

Hanmi Science 40,750 UP 400

SamsungElecMech 141,500 UP 500

Hanssem 57,300 UP 800

F&F 158,500 0

Meritz Insurance 35,700 DN 450

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,200 DN 300

ShinhanGroup 35,450 UP 200

HITEJINRO 31,150 DN 100

kakaopay 73,800 UP 9,600

HANILCMT 15,500 UP 1,000

KSOE 86,700 DN 2,900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,800 DN 1,800

MS IND 18,950 DN 50

OCI 113,500 DN 3,500

LS ELECTRIC 55,200 DN 1,200

KorZinc 481,000 UP 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,740 DN 100

IS DONGSEO 40,150 UP 50

