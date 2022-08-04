S-Oil 85,800 DN 2,400

LG Innotek 352,000 DN 2,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,000 DN 1,000

HMM 25,350 UP 450

HYUNDAI WIA 70,000 UP 600

KumhoPetrochem 129,500 DN 1,000

HyundaiMipoDock 100,500 DN 1,500

Mobis 229,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 61,800 DN 1,000

S-1 62,900 UP 600

ZINUS 49,350 UP 2,250

KEPCO 21,800 DN 100

Hanchem 224,000 DN 500

SamsungSecu 34,500 UP 350

KG DONGBU STL 12,150 DN 100

DWS 58,500 UP 900

SKTelecom 53,200 UP 100

HyundaiElev 29,000 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 132,500 0

KUMHOTIRE 3,740 UP 50

KOREA AEROSPACE 56,900 DN 800

Hanon Systems 10,750 UP 100

SK 215,500 DN 500

ShinpoongPharm 27,400 0

Handsome 30,900 UP 300

ILJIN MATERIALS 76,200 UP 1,100

Asiana Airlines 15,450 UP 750

LOTTE SHOPPING 95,500 UP 1,500

IBK 9,300 DN 10

NAVER 273,500 UP 4,500

DONGSUH 25,500 UP 300

SamsungEng 19,600 DN 200

Kakao 81,700 UP 5,700

SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 0

PanOcean 5,670 UP 80

SAMSUNG CARD 31,700 UP 100

Kangwonland 25,750 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 22,650 UP 100

KT 37,600 UP 150

COWAY 63,300 UP 300

(MORE)