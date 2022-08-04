KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 85,800 DN 2,400
LG Innotek 352,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,000 DN 1,000
HMM 25,350 UP 450
HYUNDAI WIA 70,000 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 129,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 100,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 229,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 61,800 DN 1,000
S-1 62,900 UP 600
ZINUS 49,350 UP 2,250
KEPCO 21,800 DN 100
Hanchem 224,000 DN 500
SamsungSecu 34,500 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 12,150 DN 100
DWS 58,500 UP 900
SKTelecom 53,200 UP 100
HyundaiElev 29,000 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 132,500 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,740 UP 50
KOREA AEROSPACE 56,900 DN 800
Hanon Systems 10,750 UP 100
SK 215,500 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 27,400 0
Handsome 30,900 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 76,200 UP 1,100
Asiana Airlines 15,450 UP 750
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,500 UP 1,500
IBK 9,300 DN 10
NAVER 273,500 UP 4,500
DONGSUH 25,500 UP 300
SamsungEng 19,600 DN 200
Kakao 81,700 UP 5,700
SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 0
PanOcean 5,670 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 31,700 UP 100
Kangwonland 25,750 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 22,650 UP 100
KT 37,600 UP 150
COWAY 63,300 UP 300
(MORE)
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
(2nd LD) Yoon, Widodo agree to boost cooperation on supply chains of key minerals
S. Korea's top diplomat to visit Cambodia for ASEAN-hosted meetings next week
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
Culture minister calls on Japan to keep promise made when Hashima Island listed as World Heritage
Yonhap News Summary
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
N.K. nuke missile progress outpacing U.S. missile defense modernization: U.S. expert
Yoon to speak by phone with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position