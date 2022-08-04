KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30250 DN150
LOTTE TOUR 12,000 UP 350
LG Uplus 12,500 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,600 DN 100
KT&G 80,700 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 18,600 DN 100
Doosanfc 32,650 DN 200
LG Display 16,000 UP 600
KIH 60,600 DN 1,100
NCsoft 385,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,300 UP 500
KIWOOM 85,300 UP 2,000
DSME 20,350 DN 150
HDSINFRA 5,520 DN 160
DWEC 5,190 DN 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,250 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 384,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 38,300 DN 250
TKG Huchems 19,700 DN 750
LG H&H 766,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 609,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 64,700 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 178,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,100 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,400 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 96,000 UP 2,200
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,800 UP 1,000
COSMAX 68,300 DN 400
Celltrion 189,000 UP 3,000
GS 40,400 DN 450
LIG Nex1 86,900 0
Fila Holdings 29,500 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,200 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,310 UP 90
AMOREPACIFIC 127,500 0
FOOSUNG 18,700 DN 100
SK Innovation 184,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 26,700 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 48,100 UP 400
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
(2nd LD) Yoon, Widodo agree to boost cooperation on supply chains of key minerals
S. Korea's top diplomat to visit Cambodia for ASEAN-hosted meetings next week
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
Culture minister calls on Japan to keep promise made when Hashima Island listed as World Heritage
Yonhap News Summary
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
N.K. nuke missile progress outpacing U.S. missile defense modernization: U.S. expert
Yoon to speak by phone with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position