Hansae 16,750 UP 200

Youngone Corp 40,850 UP 1,450

CSWIND 56,800 DN 800

GKL 14,850 DN 100

KOLON IND 52,800 DN 1,300

HanmiPharm 304,500 0

SD Biosensor 39,000 DN 400

Meritz Financial 28,000 UP 650

BNK Financial Group 6,670 UP 30

emart 105,000 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY380 50 DN300

KOLMAR KOREA 37,750 DN 300

PIAM 37,250 UP 500

HANJINKAL 62,400 DN 100

CHONGKUNDANG 90,500 UP 1,800

DoubleUGames 42,300 UP 1,150

MANDO 57,100 DN 300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 875,000 UP 4,000

Doosan Bobcat 30,550 DN 800

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,100 UP 50

Netmarble 71,600 UP 3,000

KRAFTON 263,000 UP 11,000

HD HYUNDAI 56,600 DN 600

ORION 99,400 DN 2,600

ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,200 UP 600

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,300 DN 100

BGF Retail 186,500 UP 2,000

SKCHEM 102,000 DN 1,000

HDC-OP 12,500 DN 100

HYOSUNG TNC 318,500 DN 1,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 391,500 DN 2,000

SKBS 124,500 UP 1,500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 100

KakaoBank 32,900 UP 1,500

HYBE 173,500 UP 3,000

SK ie technology 85,000 DN 1,200

LG Energy Solution 443,000 UP 6,000

DL E&C 40,950 0

K Car 20,350 DN 850

SKSQUARE 42,000 UP 200

