KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 August 04, 2022

Hansae 16,750 UP 200
Youngone Corp 40,850 UP 1,450
CSWIND 56,800 DN 800
GKL 14,850 DN 100
KOLON IND 52,800 DN 1,300
HanmiPharm 304,500 0
SD Biosensor 39,000 DN 400
Meritz Financial 28,000 UP 650
BNK Financial Group 6,670 UP 30
emart 105,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY380 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 37,750 DN 300
PIAM 37,250 UP 500
HANJINKAL 62,400 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 90,500 UP 1,800
DoubleUGames 42,300 UP 1,150
MANDO 57,100 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 875,000 UP 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 30,550 DN 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,100 UP 50
Netmarble 71,600 UP 3,000
KRAFTON 263,000 UP 11,000
HD HYUNDAI 56,600 DN 600
ORION 99,400 DN 2,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,200 UP 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,300 DN 100
BGF Retail 186,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 102,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 12,500 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 318,500 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 391,500 DN 2,000
SKBS 124,500 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 100
KakaoBank 32,900 UP 1,500
HYBE 173,500 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 85,000 DN 1,200
LG Energy Solution 443,000 UP 6,000
DL E&C 40,950 0
K Car 20,350 DN 850
SKSQUARE 42,000 UP 200
(END)

#KOSPI 200
