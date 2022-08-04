(LEAD) BGF Retail Q2 net up 22.6 pct on promotional events, dessert sales
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail, the operator of CU convenience stores, said Thursday its second-quarter net income rose 22.6 percent from a year earlier, thanks to promotional events and its popular dessert products.
BGF logged a net profit of 57.4 billion won (US$43.8 million) on a consolidated basis in the three months ending in June, compared with 46.8 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit grew 20.6 percent on-year to 70.8 billion won. Sales climbed 12.8 percent to 1.9 trillion won.
The South Korean retailer attributed the net profit growth to increased sales of its desserts and its aggressive promotional events meant to attract more customers to CU stores.
