Korean Air Q2 net more than triples on recovering travel demand
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co. said Thursday its second-quarter net profit more than tripled from a year earlier on robust cargo deals and recovering travel demand.
Net profit for the three months ended in June jumped to 450.41 billion won (US$344 million) from 129.96 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
"On top of strong cargo demand amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, recovering demand on international passenger routes gave a boost to the quarterly bottom line," the statement said.
Operating profit also more than tripled to 735.87 billion won in the second quarter from 196.91 billion won a year ago. Sales jumped 71 percent to 3.33 trillion won from 1.95 trillion won.
The earnings results are parent-based ones. Consolidated ones will be released later.
From January to June, net profit jumped more than nine times to 994.27 billion won from 101.20 billion won during the same period of last year.
