S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 4, 2022
All News 16:57 August 04, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.892 2.901 -0.9
2-year TB 3.091 3.080 +1.1
3-year TB 3.114 3.065 +4.9
10-year TB 3.152 3.131 +2.1
2-year MSB 3.107 3.081 +2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.091 4.045 +4.6
91-day CD 2.740 2.730 +1.0
(END)
