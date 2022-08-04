Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanchang Biotech to raise 12 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:32 August 04, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hanchang Biotech Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 12 billion won (US$9.2 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.2 million common shares at a price of 1,935 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
