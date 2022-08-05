Pelosi says her trip to S. Korea reaffirmed strong U.S.-S. Korea relationship
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, highlighted the strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance on Thursday, wrapping her two-day visit to Seoul.
She said the visit by her and other members of U.S. Congress reaffirmed the "strong bond" between Seoul and Washington.
"The United States and South Korea share a strong bond formed for security and forged by decades of warm friendship," said Pelosi in a released statement.
"Our Congressional delegation traveled to Seoul to reaffirm our treasured ties and our shared commitment to advancing security and stability, economic growth and democratic governance," she added.
Pelosi is the first U.S. House speaker to visit Seoul since 2002.
She is currently leading a six-member delegation on an Asia trip that earlier took them to Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.
Pelosi said she was pleased to hold a phone meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during her stay in Seoul.
"On the call, we thanked the President for Korea's hospitality of 28,000 U.S. service members and their families," she said.
While mentioning her visit to the Demilitarized Zone that sits along the inter-Korean border, the U.S. House speaker also praised U.S. and South Korean troops.
"We conveyed the gratitude of the Congress and the country for the patriotic service of our service members, who stand as sentinels of democracy on the Korean Peninsula," she said.
"Our members also greeted members of the Korean Honor Guard, whose devoted service is crucial to defending the Korean people," she added.
Pelosi and other members of the delegation arrived in Japan on Thursday (Seoul time), the final leg of their trip.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating falls to 28.9 pct
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau
-
Yoon to speak by phone with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea